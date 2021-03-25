Step 5

Butter vertical end of next block with mortar and place against first until you have a 10mm gap between them. Tap down until level with first block and in line along its length. Scrape off excess mortar. Continue in this way until you have laid 4 blocks. Check again that whole row is level and in line. Lay another row next to first, leaving a 10mm gap in-between. Lay a second course on top of first, starting with a block laid across 2 rows at end.