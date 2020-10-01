Step 1 Using combination square and power saw, square ends of the 4 sleepers required for side bench outer and inner seats (see Notes, right). Measure from squared ends to find long points needed for angled cuts

Step 2 Find an image of a protractor on the internet and print out, then use to set sliding bevel to a 33° angle. Put bevel on long point, mark cutting lines.

Step 3 With bevel still set at 33°, mark both ends of centre bench outer and inner seats, making sure angles run in opposite directions on same side of each sleeper. Cut along all marked lines using power saw.

Step 4 Using trimmer or router fitted with chamfer bit, put a chamfer on all edges of all bench seats.

Step 5 Using belt sander, sand all faces of timber to make smooth. Start with a coarse sandpaper before moving to finer grade.

Step 6 Measure and cut legs, then sand and chamfer edges of each leg.

Step 7 On underside of all outer seats, measure in 300mm from long points of angled cuts and 300mm from square ends and mark. Put legs on inside of marked lines, then skew nail or screw in place. Put all inner seats in formation next to outer seats, so angled ends line up. Mark positions of legs on underside of inner seats and attach legs in line with outer seats’ legs.

Step 8 Flip seats on side and on top of each seat, mark centreline of legs. Predrill, countersink and drive in two 150mm batten screws at each leg.

Step 9 To create the benches, you need to join corresponding inner and outer seats together. Space seats 15mm apart, then hold 1 cleat on underside of 1 bench, flush to inside of 1 set of legs. Predrill and secure with 65mm hex head screws. Repeat for other set of legs and for all remaining benches. Arrange completed benches in formation and check level.

Step 10 Apply 2 coats of timber oil, following product instructions.

