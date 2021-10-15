Orange and gold walls may have been right on trend in the ‘80s, but trends change, so tonight Juliet is going to bring this living room in line with a modern design trend. Inspired by the existing plantation shutters, Juliet creates a calming Hamptons look. And if you’re not sure what Hamptons style means, think relaxed living with beadboard walls and contemporary colours. This reno is easy to achieve and the best part is it can all be done with minimal tools!

You might also like:

10 incredible Hamptons-style houses