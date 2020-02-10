Examples of the Bushfire Relief badges by Gumtree

The Bushfire Relief badge on Gumtree will allow the Gumtree community to request specific items or services needed, as someone affected by the bushfires, or list and find free items or services offered to bushfire-affected people. Users will also be able to list or buy where proceeds will be donated to a bushfire relief charity of choice, as organised between users.

An example of the bushfire relief badge in action Gumtree

“At Gumtree, we endeavor to support and connect communities through a trusted and safe environment where all users can benefit,” says Gumtree Australia Chief Technology Officer, Roisin Parkes.

“The Bushfire Relief badge provides a way for our community to come together to help each other out in a time of crucial need. We know the road to recovery will be a long one and the needs of all those affected will change over time, but we hope this tool helps our community get back on their feet quicker.”



The Bushfire Relief badge is already live on Gumtree and can be seen in search results, when listing an item or service, or accessed from the top navigation bar.

