Save the koalas

Sadly, initial reports of the Port Macquarie fires in NSW say that as many as 350 koalas have burnt to death. A GoFundMe page has been set up by the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital so volunteers can set up water stations for affected wildlife in the area and rehabilitation of injured animals. Call the 24 hour rescue hotline if you see or find sick or injured koalas on 6584 1522

If you want to help koalas in the mid-coast region, check out the Koalas in Care Facebook page who are asking for fire disaster donations to help wildlife, such as Napisan or equivalent, unscented washing powder, disposable gloves, cotton wool balls and tubes of pawpaw ointment. The drop off point is Taree Veterinary Hospital, 47 Chatham Ave, Chatham or contact the Facebook group for alternative options.

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital

Donate to the Australian Red Cross

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund by donating online or via phone on 1800 811 700. The funds will go towards providing aid for those affected by fires, and helping devastated communities during the recovery period.

Support Rural NSW fire fighters

The NSW Fire Service and Brigades page has been created to drum up support for the people putting their lives on the line to fight the fires. You can donate money to the organisation via credit card, direct deposit, cheques and money orders. Donations are tax deductable. Get all the specific donation details on the website HERE.

Contribute to Bottles for the Bush

Our farmers are facing the worst drought and the most dangerous bushfires in living memory. Some towns have been burnt to the ground already and others could run out of water by Christmas. The good news is that you can donate some of your empty drink containers at any TOMRA Recycling Location (Return and Earn in NSW and Containers for Change in QLD). Every eligible container donated raises 10c for Bottles for the Bush Appeal and all funds raised go to Rural Aid to support our farmers and rural communities in need.