“We choose Vinnies as 100% of funds raised will go directly to helping Aussie families and communities both with immediate assistance and with long term support, helping to rebuild communities on what is set to be a long road to recovery,” says Gelatissimo CEO, Filipe Barbosa. “Every dollar counts. As an Aussie-owned brand that prides itself on bringing happiness to people’s lives, it’s the least we could do to support those who have been affected by these devastating bushfires.”
We’ve never heard a better reason to eat some gelato, so if you happen to pass by a Gelatissimo on Saturday, be sure to stop in and grab a scoop – and enjoy the frosty dessert guilt-free, knowing you donated to the bushfire cause.
Want to do more? Why not read our list of ways you can donate to the bushfire relief, or alternative ways you can help Australia’s bushfire affected wildlife?