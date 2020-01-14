Summer is well and truly in swing here in Australia, and the best way to beat the heat is by enjoying a cheeky cup or cone of gelato. Sadly, the harsh Australian summer has also seen bushfires devastate many Australian communities – so gelato bar Gelatissimo has decided to do something to help.

On Saturday the 18th of January, 2020, Gelatissimo will be donating $1 from every scoop of ice cream sold across their 48 stores in Australia to the Vinnies Bushfire Appeal.

Although Gelatissimo has already donated more than $50,000 to St Vincent de Paul Society and BlazeAid, the company is hoping to raise an additional $50,000 on the day.