WIRES Wildlife Rescue has requested pouches and pouch liners of various sizes to house animals as diverse as kangaroos, bandicoots, gliders and possums. You can find the pattern for the pouches on the WIRES website.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare is also collecting pouch liners in areas affected by the bushfires.

“The need for those is great, and it’s developing every day as more wallabies come into care after these fires,” spokesperson Jilea Carney told The Guardian.

“A carer can go through around six pouch [liners] a day. After every feed they need to be changed and washed.”

You can find a pattern for the liners on the group’s website.

The Animal Rescue Craft Guild is also calling for joey pouches, bat wraps, possum boxes and crocheted nests for orphaned birds and small rodents. You can find patterns and tutorials for all items here.

You can also find your local animal rescue collective here.

Not a crafty person? You can volunteer to join WIRES as a wildlife rescuer and carer.