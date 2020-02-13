The frozen Toblerone cheesecake was spotted in the frozen isle of Coles by food influencer @foodfindsgeelong, who regularly ‘grams delicious Australian and international treats.

The Toblerone cheesecake is reported to have a chocolate biscuit base, a baked cheesecake filling and a layer of Toblerone chocolate on top. It’s sort of like the Toblerone ice creams, but much, much better.

The frozen Toblerone cheesecake is currently available for purchase at Coles for the very agreeable price of $11, and if that isn’t enough for you, there’s even an Oreo frozen cheesecake.

The frozen Oreo cheesecake has a dark chocolate biscuit base, a vanilla cheesecake filling and crunchy crushed Oreo topping.

BRB, going to Coles!

