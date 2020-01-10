It seems that Toblerone has jumped on a similar bandwagon as Arnott’s and Cadbury, releasing an ice cream version of tasty triangle-shaped chocolate and nougat confectionery.

Currently on sale at Woolworths for just $8.50 for a pack of 4, this is the first time Australians have been able to get their hands on the ice cream since it was released in the UK and the Philippines in 2018.

Woolworths

It is available both in-store and online and it isn’t marked as a limited edition, so we may just have Toblerone ice cream on the shelves permanently.

Wonder what it tastes like? The box reads: “chocolate honey flavour with nougat and Toblerone pieces coated in milk chocolate”.

And the good news? It’s currently on sale for just $5!

Mmm, heavenly!

