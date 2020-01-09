Murray River Salted Caramel

The pristine mineral waters of the Murray Darling River Basin produce some of the best salt flakes in the world. Arnott’s have stirred these delicious salt flakes through their gooey caramel sauce and smooth caramel cream centre, before they sandwich it between two crunchy biscuits and cover with their delicious Tim Tam milk chocolate.

Sunshine Coast Strawberries & Cream

The warm, sunny days of Queensland’s Sunshine Coast produce vibrant bright, red strawberries bursting with sweetness. Arnott’s have sourced real Sunshine Coast strawberries for their delicious strawberries & cream centre before they sandwich it between two crunchy biscuits and cover in smooth Tim Tam milk chocolate.

Gisborne Orange & Dark Choc

Navel oranges from the coastal town of Gisborne bask in over 1,500 hours of sunshine before being picked at their sweetest and juiciest. Arnott’s have crafted these delicious oranges into their decadently smooth orange cream centre before they sandwich it between two crunchy biscuits and cover in premium Tim Tam dark chocolate.

Manuka Honey & Cream

The woody, rich flavour of Manuka honey is sought after the world over for its delicious, distinctive taste. Arnott’s have paired real Manuka honey in two crunchy biscuits with a delightful cream centre, all covered in Tim Tam milk chocolate, to bring you a heavenly indulgence that will leave your tastebuds buzzing.

The new range of Tim Tams are available from next week, January 13, for $3.65.

