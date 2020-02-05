Chocolate cake batter
Vanilla ice-cream covered in cake batter sauce and wrapped in a chocolate shell with cookie pieces.
Raspberry panna cotta
White chocolate layered in raspberry sauce and a chocolate layer encase around Panna Cotta-flavoured ice-cream.
Caramel hazelnut truffle
Caramel swirled ice-cream ice-cream coated in a chocolate layer, hazelnut sauce and this milk chocolate.
Salted caramel
Vanilla ice-cream covered in salted caramel sauce with chocolate pieces and enrobed in a chocolate shell.
Chocolate ganache
Chocolate ice-cream layered with chocolate sauce and chocolate pieces, encased in a chocolate shell.
The new range is available nationwide today.