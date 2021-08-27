Dr Harry’s had many entertaining encounters with animals at the zoo over the years. But one of his favourite times would have to be feeding time. Tonight, he talks to zookeepers to find out more about this special time of day. He may just get a little jealous of the animals and taste their meals to see why they love it so much.

