Life at Storybook Farm sounds so idyllic, you could easily mistake it for a fairy tale. For more than 15 years, the rolling hills of Storybook, in NSW’s stunning Southern Highlands, have been home to the Williams family and their herd of adorable alpacas.

In fact, they are one of the largest alpaca breeders in the country, with over 1200 of these cute, furry animals on site. The Williams see alpacas as truly unique and enchanting creatures and Dr Harry’s stopping by to soak in a little of their magic. To check out more of the alpacas, head to storybookalpacas.

