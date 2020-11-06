If you think taking care of your dog or cat is a lot of hard work, spare a thought for Mark Stone and his family, who look after 220 animals each day… and they’re not all cute and cuddly, either!

You see, Mark owns and operates Billabong Zoo Koala and Wildlife Park on the mid-north coast of New South Wales, which is home to a whole host of curious creatures and even a very successful koala breeding program. Mark and his family are passionate about animals and their conservation, but being a family of zoo-keepers has its challenges.

From mucking out enclosures to food prep, health checks and more, the Stone family has their work cut out for them.

Dr Harry’s spending the day with them to find out what life at Billabong Zoo is really like.

For more information about the Billabong Zoo, head to www.billabongzoo.com.au.

