10. Friends place deluxe kit

This fairy garden ornament is so simple and endearing. Perfect for new hobbyists who are just dipping their toes into the water.

Kit includes:

1 x Fairy Garden Welcome Arch

1 x Fairy Ginny

1 x River Elf

1 x Squirrel Birdbath

Price: $67.00

Buy this fairy garden kit here!

9. Sweet Meadows fairy garden kit

Imaginations will fly when your neighbours see this fairy garden kit. It features a small fairy house and pathway that leads to a group of fairy friends spending time in the garden.

Kit includes:

1 x Fairy Anastasia

1 x Fairy Gloriana

1 x Fairy Blanca

1 x Fairy Coral

1 x Bluebird Sign

1 x Round Stepping Stones

1 x Mini Mushrooms – Red

2 x Throne

1 x Woodland Arch

1 x Farm House

Price: $99.00

Click here to buy this enchanting garden kit!

8. Cottingley Cottage fairy garden kit

Kids will love this fairy house and garden kit! Just set this up in a fairy garden pot and watch their faces light up when they see it.

Kit includes:

1 x Wheelbarrow

1 x Squirrel

1 x Woodland Fence

1 x Fairy Cranberry

1 x Fairy Ladybug

1 x Mini Frog Pond

1 x Farm House

Price: $88.00

Buy this fairy garden kit here!

7. Bluebird Haven fairy garden kit

This fairy garden kit features a twisted fairy house and a birdbath with two bluebirds. It has a rustic and realistic vibe that makes it a hit with older kids!

Kit includes:

1 x Bluebird Sign

1 x Woodland Fence

1 x Sherman Gnome

1 x Woodland Arch

1 x Fairy Viola

1 x Bluebird Birdbath

1 x Tree House

Price: $96.00

Click here to buy this garden kit!

6. Forest Friends unicorn garden kit

Another fairy garden kit that has squirrel statues, this one also features a rainbow-haired unicorn!

Kit includes:

1 x Fairy Athena

1 x Fairy Blossom

1 x Squirrels Set

1 x Unicorn Foal

1 x Unicorn

1 x Frog Pond

1 x Fairy Hatch

Price: $97.00

Buy this fairy garden kit here!

5. Dappled Woods deluxe kit

An enchanting fairy lantern and miniature wooden table set complete this whimsical fairy garden kit.

Kit includes:

1 x Woodland Lantern

1 x Woodland Ladder

1 x Fairy Ian Sign Language

1 x Woodland Table and Stool set

1 x Morlock Manor

Price: $95.80

Click on this link to get this fairy garden kit!

4. Hidden Hollow wizard garden kit

This miniature fairy garden ornament features a crooked rooftop, stone pathway, and even a little wooden outdoor fairy table set! The frog pond will charm children and adults alike.

Kit includes:

1 x Wizard

1 x Square Stepping Stones

1 x Lamp Post

1 x Woodland Table and Stool Set

1 x Fairy Athena

1 x Frog Pond

1 x Wizard House

Price: $129.90

Get your own wizard garden kit here!

3. Shermans’ Place gnome garden kit

This magical gnome garden kit also includes mini-mushrooms and a wishing-well along with a red brick gnome house.

Kit includes:

1 x Ladder

1 x Mini Mushrooms – Red

1 x Wishing Well

1 x Sherman Gnome

1 x Woodland Table and Stool Set

1 x Lamp Post

1 x Brick House

Price: $129.30

Buy this fairy garden kit here!

2. The Travellers fairy garden kit

This fairy garden kit includes a butterfly sign as well as mini-mushrooms and a beautifully carved fairy gypsy caravan. This would make a perfect gift for fantasy lovers of all ages!

Kit includes:

1 x Fairy Elani, Sign Language

1 x Fairy Avalee, Sign Language

1 x Fairy Ian, Sign Language

1 x Fairy Cary, Sign Language

1 x Butterfly Sign

1 x Mini Mushrooms – Pink

1 x Wishing Well

1 x Half Barrel

1 x Gypsy Wagon

Price: $140.60

Click here to get this bewitching fairy garden kit!

1. Whistling Woods fairy garden kit

One of the most creative fairy homes we have ever seen! This one features a little fence, gorgeous little teapot house, and a river elf.

Kit includes:

1 x River Elf

1 x Mailbox

1 x Gate with Pillars

1 x Teapot House

1 x Woodland Fence

1 x Mini Mushrooms – Red

1 x Fairy Viola

1 x Slate Path

Price: $150.00

Click on this link to buy this fairy garden kit!

There’s a massive range of fairy garden products out there; from solar fairy houses that light up at night to fairy statues that can function as legitimate art pieces. These products can bring a sense of character to your home that very few ornaments can replicate. Charm your friends and loved ones with a miniature fairy garden today!

