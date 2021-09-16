Image: Maree Homer / aremediasyndication.com.au

If an outdoor bathroom appeals but you don't have the means, an ensuite that's partially open to the elements is the next best thing. In fact, combining the luxuries and convenience of being indoors whilst still letting in a bit of sunshine, greenery and breeze is surely the perfect middle ground. Whether it's a private courtyard or balcony space, as above, soaring windows, or even well-placed skylights, it doesn't get much more zen than this.

2. Go bold or go home

Image: Nikole Ramsay / aremediasyndication.com.au

The definition of an ensuite, generally speaking, is an exclusive single or double use bathroom that is directly attached to and accessed from a bedroom. That being said, it's the element of privacy that is perhaps an ensuite's biggest drawcard – and from privacy, comes personality. You have total free reign over this room in your home, so by all means, fill it with colour and make bold choices when it comes to materials.

3. Space conversion

Image: Armelle Habib / aremediasyndication.com.au

Really have your heart set on an ensuite but have a floorplan without one? This clever living room conversion slash private bathroom is the next best thing (or possibly even better)! The sky is the limit when it comes to creating your dream ensuite; sectioning an existing room that you don't have a purpose for allows you to truly create your vision from scratch.

4. A dedicated wet zone

Nothing says "ensuite luxury" quite like a dedicated wet zone. The inclusion of walk-in showers and bath zones partitioned off with a custom-made glass screen (as above) have become the new hot trend, and it's not hard to see why. Who would say no to this?! Make the space extra functional by adding built-in alcove shelving, and be sure to keep drainage and ease of cleaning front of mind.

5. Pattern play

Images: Maree Homer / aremediasyndication.com.au

Patterned tiles are all the rage at the moment, and they aren't showing signs of going anywhere. If pattern is your thing, this is your excuse to have a play. Combine two types of tile to create variety, as above, go with something a bit more subtle, or even paint your own – the floor is yours (literally!).

6. Keep it minimal

Image: Simon Whitbread / aremediasyndication.com.au

If your style is more minimal, simplistic and contemporary, select materials and textures that will speak volumes. This replaces the need for colour or interest in other areas – concrete slabs, handmade tiles, timber finishes and brushed steel or matte black tapware will do the trick.

7. Go for contrast

Image: Geneva Vanderzeil / aremediasyndication.com.au

If you're worried about committing to colour, opt instead of dramatic contrast – both in tone and in shape. Large, dark tiles on the floor and smaller, light tiles on the walls will help to create the illusion of space. You'll be left with a blank canvas from which to accessorise with plush towels, greenery and your favourite bath products.

8. Double act

Image: Tom Ferguson / aremediasyndication.com.au

If your ensuite is used by your and your significant other, having a vanity large enough to house two sinks is an indulgence worth giving in to. Not only will the double sink set up mean you're not fighting for space as you try to dry your hair while your partner brushes their teeth, you'll have double the storage space!