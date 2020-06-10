The cooktop cleaner Candice used on her shower Candice Webb

“I used about three quarters of the bottle on my shower glass with a soft scourer from Aldi, then rinsed it off with warm water,” she told Better Homes and Gardens. “Then I went over the glass with Windex and was pretty amazed with the results,” she said.

The result? Sparkling clean! Candice Webb

The cleaning hack resonated with other users on social media, with many mums adding their own tips and experience with the product.

“If you go over it with automotive glass polish after using this, it puts a coat on your screen like polish on your car to help keep it clean for a good while,” said one mum.

“You can also use 0000 grade steel wool to scrub with the Cerapol. It won't scratch it,” adds another.

“It’s cheapest at Bunnings,” chimed in a third.

