To demonstrate just how effective colour can be in bringing your home up-to-date, stylist Bree Leech transformed an all- white living and dining room using the Dulux colour forecast palette. Check out the before and after pics of the makeover below!

The Living Room

BEFORE Dulux/Lisa Cohen

“These two spaces have great foundations – natural light streaming in through glass doors in the living room and a large picture window in the dining room, warm timber flooring throughout and garden views,” says stylist Bree Leech. “The spaces were painted in a beautiful timeless warm white (Dulux Whisper White), but we still felt the rooms could have more life and personality.”

AFTER Dulux/Lisa Cohen

“We wanted to make the spaces feel fresh, contemporary and welcoming, without making any huge – or expensive – changes. To keep the budget in check, we focused on making affordable updates with colour and accessories, keeping investment pieces such as the sofa, coffee table, rug and dining table while using the existing joinery as inspiration for the design of our colour feature.”

Paint colours used:

Dulux wash and wear powdered gum

Dulux wash and wear Niche

Dulux wash and wear Whisper White

The Dining Room

BEFORE & AFTER Dulux/Lisa Cohen

“To give the dining room its own distinct character, while maintaining a connection with the colours in the living room, we chose a soft yellow-green shade (Dulux Water Reed) for the window wall and the kitchen bulkhead. On the built-in console a table lamp in rich forest green makes for a striking tonal contrast and draws on colours from the living room, connecting the spaces,” says Leech.

Paint colours used:

Dulux wash and wear Whisper White

Dulux wash and wear Water Reed

