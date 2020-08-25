Before: A mess of pieces from a Kmart cubby kit and bed frame Trina Gale

After: A cute and detailed cubby bed any kid would love Trina Gale

What inspired your makeover?

Ollie was due to be moved from his cot and into a bed, so I wanted to provide an environment where he felt safe and secure.

Have you done any makeovers before?

I've not really done any makeovers before actually, so this was all very new to me! It seemed simple enough to do in my head, but it was just a matter of turning my vision into a real functional bed and space for Ollie.

Sanding the cubby kit Trina Gale

Painting the cubby kit Trina Gale

What kind of look were you after?

A hut, playhouse, cubby-kind of look with a roof, windows, a door, and lights.

What was the biggest challenge of the project?

The roof was the most challenging part of the playhouse bed. The roof that came in the cubby house kit set wasn't wide enough to fit the width of the bed. Thankfully my husband had some spare pallets and whipped up the same roof as in the kit set but just wider.

Before putting it all together Trina Gale

The Renovating Process

Purchased the Kura Ikea bed frame and the Kmart cubby house.

Sanded the wood.

Used wood putty to fill in and staple holes.

Painted the cubby house in sections.

Set up the frame of the bed.

Attached panels to the bed frame.

Attached the roof.

Added some architraves to really make the entire look of the cubby house-bed pop.

Added a doorbell and fairy lights on the inside of the roof.

Fitting the bed frame and mattress inside Trina Gale

After: A safe haven for her son Ollie Trina Gale

Budget Breakdown

Bed frame: $50 from second-hand website. (These are about $500 new)

Cubby kit set: $180 from Kmart

Architraves: $15 from any hardware store

Paint: $70

Plants: $6 each from hardware store

Bell: $20 from an online store

Bits and bobs (wood putty, decoration clips for the lights): $25

Fairy lights: $16 from Kmart

Total: $382

After: Ollie enjoying his new cubby house bed Trina Gale

Favourite part?

I really just loved chipping away at it each evening for an hour or two when the kids were in bed. Painting is very therapeutic.

My other favourite part was the wee bell. It was cast iron and then I spray-painted it gold. It really does complete the overall look of the cubby bed. I also can't forget to mention how excited Ollie was when he got to sleep in his big cubby bed for the first time. I've not seen him more excited before! The joy in his eyes was well worth the effort.

After: The cubby lit up by fairy lights at night Trina Gale

The fancy gold bell adding the final touch on the cubby house Trina Gale

