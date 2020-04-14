1. The painter’s den under the worktable

Ikea

Children love to be creative. Therefore, it’s a good idea to have an art studio with full mobility. Setting up a creative space underneath the worktable doubles as creativity hub and workstation, keeping everyone busy and at ease.

Invest in metre fabric to protect the floor, and VESSLA storage crates to keep all your MÅLA art supplies inside of. Mobile storage is key to establishing tidy and organised work/creative spaces that can be easily set up and packed down.

2. The mini studio in the cabinet

Ikea Australia

When painting and drawing sessions are frequent, it may be time for a full-time studio (a very small one). Let a pair of cabinets house all your work and creative belongings.

The supplies are easy to contain and can be taken out and hidden away in no time. You can also use the space to house your work items, such as folders, chargers or stationery.

This is particularly a great option if your dining table doubles as your workspace, as you can keep productive in your work zone while the kids can let their creativity run wild next to you.

3. Storage that moves with you

Ikea Australia

It’s not always possible to set up a workspace in a spare room of the house. However, fluid living does not need to be complex. When you have to work in an area of your home that doubles as a living space, mobile and flexible storage is essential.

The NISSAFORS trolley offers three levels to keep your essential work or play items, and can fit in the smallest of spaces, meaning setting up your home office or play area in any part of the home is quick and easy.

You might also like:

15 features that will sell your home

23 items in your home that are prone to Covid-19 germs