The floor plan de jour for the past few years has moved towards open plan, but interestingly, the survey reveals that having separate living spaces is more popular with prospective buyers.

Forget open plan. Buyers are looking for separate living spaces now. Getty

Adrienne Minster, CEO of Rated People, says although some of the most attractive home improvements may look like bigger, more costly jobs to complete, there are clever and cost-effective ways to achieve similar looks, which could in turn increase the value of your home. “When it comes to selling, it’s a good idea to stay up to date with the features that buyers are looking for because the trends that were adding value just two to three years ago might now be devaluing properties.”

Here, the top 15 home improvements that attract the most buyers are:

Downstairs toilet – 58% Built-in storage (wardrobes/cupboards) – 54% UPVC double glazing – 54% Separate shower cubicle – 52% Lawned garden – 51% Separate living spaces (opposite of open-plan) – 49% Security system – 47% Paved patio – 45% Outdoor lights – 41% Underfloor heating – 41% Marble work surface in kitchen – 38% Kitchen island – 37% Bi-fold doors to the garden – 35% Decking – 33% White window frames – 30%

