According to the World Health Organization, it is not yet know for sure exactly how long the virus that causes COVID-19 survives on surfaces, but studies suggest that, unfortunately, it is similar to other strains of coronavirus, in that it can live on hard surfaces for anywhere between a few hours and up to several days, depending on the environment.

The best way to combat the virus in your own home is by ensuring all family members are thoroughly washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, regularly, and disinfecting surfaces you think could have been contaminated. Surfaces can be cleaned with warm soapy water or household disinfectants.

Unfortunately, it’s the most-used and most-touched places in your home that are prone to bacteria build up. Read the list below and ensure everything in your home is cleaned regularly.

23 places in your home that need to be disinfected

TV remote

Mirrors

Windows

Computer keyboards

Computer mouse

Computer touch pad

Portable digital devices and laptops

Computer screens and monitors

Light switches

Handles and knobs

Keys

Headphones, earphones and earbuds

Fridge and oven handles and knobs

Microwave touch pad

Taps and faucets

Toilet flush button

Toothbrushes, hairbrushes and makeup brushes

Desks

Coffee tables

Kitchen bench

Printer

Gaming consoles and remotes

Small kitchen appliances

