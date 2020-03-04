The supermarket giant has today announced the release of limited edition Hot Cross Bun Popcorn, which will be available on shelves right now for just $2.20.

The release follows more good news for Coles, whose traditional hot cross buns were today named some of the best in Australia according to consumer watchdog choice.

Using the delicious flavour profile of the traditional hot cross bun, the Coles Hot Cross Bun Popcorn is made with Australian kettle-popped popcorn dusted with a sweet cinnamon and spice seasoning make it a seasonally-appropriate snack.

Coles

Coles Grocery Product Developer Elizabeth Babic said popcorn was a fast-growing category which has seen double digit growth over the past 12 months as customers look for lighter snacking options.

“The popularity of popcorn is increasingly rising in Australia, and globally there are already more than one third of consumers in the UK buying popcorn2,” says Elizabeth. “Our research shows that our customers are ‘flavour curious’ and want to try new snacks. Coles’ hot cross buns are award-winning and we know customers just can’t get enough of them so it’s the perfect mashup to shake up the snacking aisle with something they’ve never had before.”

But you’ll have to get in quick because these limited-edition snacks won’t last forever.

You might also like:

Woolworths have released a range of Darrel Lea chocolate hot cross buns

Where to buy Australia's best hot cross buns