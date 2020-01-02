The Darrell Lea Mocha Hot Cross Bun, made with coffee and Darrell Lea Chocolate Chips will be on bakery shelves from today, as well as a brand new Hot Cross Loaf – which is just like a hot cross bun, only bigger and perfect for bigger families or for sharing in the office.
For those who prefer their buns a little sweeter, Woolworths indulgent Cadbury Milk Chocolate Brioche Hot Cross Bun pack has more chocolate compared to the regular Woolworths Cadbury Chocolate Hot Cross Buns.
And for those who love a traditional hot cross bun, Woolworths team of bakers have also been busy perfecting the recipe for the existing range of traditional fruit and fruitless hot cross buns to make the buns even lighter and fluffier.
Gluten intolerant and vegan customers are further catered for this year with the Free From Gluten Hot Cross Bun range, offering chocolate, fruity and fruitless varieties - all of which are gluten, dairy and egg free. The Woolworths Hot Cross Bun-flavoured ice cream will also be back in freezers for a limited time.
The range of new and returning traditional and non-traditional hot cross bun available from Thursday, 2 January 2020 and include:
- *NEW* Darrell Lea Mocha Hot Cross Bun 4 pack, $3.50
- *NEW* Hot Cross Loaf 680g $3.50
- *NEW* Free From Gluten Chocolate Hot Cross Bun 4 pack, $4.50
- *NEW* Free From Gluten Fruity Hot Cross Bun 4 pack, $4.50
- *NEW* Free From Gluten Fruitless Hot Cross Bun 4 pack, $4.50
- *NEW* Woolworths Indulgent Cadbury Milk Chocolate Brioche Hot Cross Bun 6 pack, $4.50
- *NEW* Woolworths Cadbury Chocolate Chip Hot Cross Bun 6 pack, $3.50
- *NEW* Woolworths Indulgent Brioche Hot Cross Bun with Fruit 6 pack, $4.50
- *NEW* Woolworths Traditional Hot Cross Bun 9 pack, $3.50
- Woolworths Traditional Hot Cross Bun 6 pack, $3.50
- Woolworths Fruitless Hot Cross Bun 6 pack, $3.50
- Woolworths Hot Cross Bun Flavoured Ice Cream, $5