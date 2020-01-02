Woolworths is releasing its range of hot cross buns on January 2, 2020, with a new twist: an exclusive partnership with Darrell Lea.

Some people might feel it’s a little too soon and a little too close to Christmas for hot cross buns, but Woolworths revealed that last year, 83.7 million Woolworths hot cross buns were consumed by Australians, with more than 13.2 million hot cross buns sold in January alone.

“We know our customers wait with lots of anticipation for the launch of our hot cross buns range in-stores,” says Woolworths Head of Bakery, Andy Thomas.

“Our mocha hot cross buns have always been a hot favourite and we’re excited to take it up a notch this year through our partnership with well-loved Aussie chocolate brand, Darrell Lea and a couple of spoonfuls of 100% Arabica coffee.”