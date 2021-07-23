Charlie has talked about topiary already this year, but tonight he’s turning to the Japanese version of the art form, known as niwaki or “cloud pruning”. In this form, the trees are cut to resemble clouds or depict the distilled essence of the tree. Charlie will teach us all we need to know about this beautiful garden art including how to start, pruning tips, the best species of tree to use and much more. But have patience, because this process can take years!

