In a Facebook post, Cherie revealed her plans to create a luxury 1950s-inspired resort complete with “16 cabins, a cafe, wedding venue & extensive creative landscaping.”

The first stage of the renovation will involve the renovation of five existing cabins over the next six months.

While Cherie is best known for her property flipping advice and cost-effective budget renovation tips, what isn’t as well known, is her love for vintage style. Cherie revealed her love of all things preloved and repurposed in an interview with Home Beautiful. “I love everything from the 1950s and 60s,” she said.

In the same interview, Cherie also admitted to owning a pink 1956 Chevrolet, which she nicknamed Mildred, “In honour of her former owner.”

Another testament to her love of all things repurposed, was Cherie's purchase of a converted lolly factory (previously owned by comedian Merrick Watts) for $6 million in March 2020.

As for the resort in Byron Bay, it will be interesting to see Cherie’s vintage vision come to life. The property, located at 1 Bundaleer Road in Broken Head NSW, formerly operated under the name Bundaleer Resort and boasts a 17-metre resort-style pool with waterfall.

Luckily for us, Cherie plants to film the entire renovation from start to finish, so you’ll be able to see the magic unfold.