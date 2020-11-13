When renovation expert Cherie Barber gave this Sydney home a face lift, she was able to add $10,000 to the total value with just 5 simple tricks.
After spending a total of $5,000 on exterior renovation projects Barber had the property assessed by a real estate agent.
After a thorough evaluation, it was confirmed that Barber's small changes to the home made all the difference.
From cleaning to exterior painting, updating fixtures to fittings, adding value to your home more achievable than you think.
Here’s how
1. Front Gate and Path
The first big change Barber made to the exterior was adding a clear entry way that lead directly to the front door. She did this by cutting a hole in the existing fence and creating a front gate.
She also removed the house's fly screen door so that the front door was more visible.
2. Painting
She then moved on to painting, starting with the entire exterior of the house, including the driveway. She went for a darker colour and added white features, which included the picket fence.
Then she painted the existing door turquoise to add a pop of colour to the property.
4. Planter box
Barber hired a carpenter to install a custom-made planter box to the front yard and planted pretty, bright flowers to add more colour to the house.
5. Small touches
To finish, she added several small and inexpensive touches to the property. This included a letterbox, number sign, down lights and a bench with cushions.
