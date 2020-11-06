A five hour-drive south of Sydney, you’ll find the charming villages of Bodalla, Tilba Tilba and Central Tilba nestled between lush countryside and beautiful beaches. You’ll also find two of Australia’s leading plantsman, Graham Ross and Charlie Albone, who are here to check out some of the region’s truly magnificent gardens. Graham’s heading to All Saints Garden, where you’ll find acres of fairytale-like gardens that are full of country charm. Meanwhile, Charlie’s off to Mountainview Farm, which is chock-full of gardening inspiration.

