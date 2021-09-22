Five ways you're ruining your non-stick cookware
Not reading the care instructions
Read manufacturer's instructions for care, cleaning, and maintenance. For example, certain brands may need periodic reseasoning. You'll need to heat a pan for a few minutes on medium heat with the interior coated with a tablespoon or two of oil. Remove from heat and let cool before wiping dry with soft toweling.
Cooking on high heat
Cooking on high heat can cause the non-stick coating to peel away. Low or medium heat is recommended.
Using metal cooking utensils
They might go with your kitchen décor but using metal cooking utensils can damage the coating on your pan. Instead, opt for spatulas and spoons made out of silicone.
Using nonstick spray
Avoid using cooking spray on your nonstick cookware. Over time the spray will build up on your pan.
Washing in dishwasher
Handwash pans with soap and hot water, though a few brands may approve cleaning in the dishwasher.
Five non-stick pans you should invest in
1. 20cm Classic Fry Pan, $76.95, Scanpan
2. Classic non-stick frypan triple pack, $139.95, The Cooks Collective
3. TNS 24cm shallow fry pan, $230, Le Creuset
4. 28cm stainless steel fry pan, $20, Kmart
5. Gourmet anodised 26cm frypan, $59.95, Tefal
You might also like
12 of the best-rated non-stick frypans in Australia