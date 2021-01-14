Now Bunnings is set to release its own limited-edition collectables range of building blocks, with the first product dropping in stores today.

The range includes five buildable items and the first up is a toy truck, brandished with the Bunnings Warehouse logo.

Bunnings

The retailer will drop the remaining four collectables one a month until May, with the further details being kept tightly under wraps.

“Each add-on will be a replica of features you can easily spot inside a Bunnings Warehouse so that customers can collect and build some of their favourite in store features,” said a Bunnings representative.

One of the highlights include add-ons for the Lego-inspired building block warehouse which was released late last year to huge success.

Bunnings

The building block warehouse flew off the shelves with many picking it up as a Christmas gift, however the 168-piece set was also popular amongst adults with many raving about it on social media.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones who snagged a building block warehouse before they sold out, Bunnings has re-released the item online!

Start building your collection today by heading in stores to grab the first collectable and building block, while stock lasts.

You may also like

Ikea and Lego have joined forces to create this playful storage set

Your old Cabbage Patch doll could be worth thousands of dollars

A Harry Potter store is coming, just in time for Christmas