Before

Before: Unloved and neglected, the front entrance is messy and uninviting

After: A welcoming new space

1. A statement outdoor furniture piece

Delilah hanging egg chair, Amazon

One big 'statement' piece, like this Delilah hanging egg chair from Amazon, adds a 'wow' factor to the front entrance (find similar here), and detracts from any problem areas, like uneven paving. The organic shape and curves introduces a sculptural element to the space, which breaks up the sharp architectural lines of the house. It also creates an extra 'outdoor room' in your home to relax, read a book and enjoy your front garden.

2. A statement plant

Eden Homes mid-century modern plant stand with pot set, Amazon

This mid-century-inspired white pot and plant stand reflects the style of the house and softens the dark front door. The Zanzibar gem is a hardy plant that can withstand low light conditions, and rarely needs watering. A cluster of pots and plants adds interest by introducing texture and layers to your front door.

3. Welcome mat

Eden Homes natural coir door mat, Amazon

A classic door mat not only provides a practical function, it also creates an inviting element at the front door that welcomes guests. The natural coil fibre in the door mat (find similar here) complements the greenery and reflects the materials in the hanging egg chair.

4. Outdoor throw cushions

Create a relaxing retreat at the front door with the addition of throw cushions. It’s an easy and cost-effective way to introduce a pop of colour, while softening the overall look and providing comfort and a flexible seating arrangement for extra people.

5. Clean up

Clean and clear creates a sense of calm

An easy and cost-free way to create a welcoming entrance is by keeping it leaf and clutter-free. Pressure-washing is a simple way to spruce up old bricks and pavers, while breathing new life into the area. For improved curb appeal, get out of the habit of leaving shoes and garden equipment at the front door, and keep the pathway clear of leaves and debris.

6. Ring doorbell

A video doorbell provides extra security

It might sound obvious, but a video door bell immediately brings your home up to date and adds a sense of security. The Ring Video doorbell 3 Plus is the latest addition to Ring's video door line-up, giving owners a full picture of what's happening at the front door by capturing four seconds of video before motion is detected. Compatible with Alexa, owners can simply say "Alexa, show me the front door", to see the live view, or say "Alexa, answer the front door" to begin speaking with whoever is at their door.

You might also like:

15 statement door ideas that will increase your kerb appeal

How to choose your front door

How to choose a front door colour