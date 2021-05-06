1. Install a pegboard

Put a twist on your front entry scene with this oversized pegboard idea. To recreate this, use a hole saw fitted to your drill to cut a neat grid of holes across a sheet of plywood. Fit the ply to your wall with screws, using thin timber battens attached to the back to space the ply slightly from the wall.

Cut ‘pegs’ from Tasmanian Oak dowel, sand rough edges, then push them in where you need. To ensure success, choose a hole saw diameter that allows for a tight fit of the chosen dowel. Apply a clear varnish if you desire. Position shelves across adjacent pegs, hang coats from hangers or simply use the pegs as coat hooks. Finish off this zone by pushing a bench seat with built-in storage below.

2. Attach decorative hooks

Right beside your home’s back entryway, or perhaps just inside your laundry door, increase available storage for jackets, raincoats, umbrellas and bags by attaching decorative coat hooks directly to your wall, in staggered positions. Classic or contemporary, a stroll up and down the aisles of your local Bunnings will reveal loads of hook options that will work perfectly with your decorating style.

3. Build a storage seat

If you have an alcove by your entryway, consider boxing it in with a handy bench seat for extra storage, complete with curved openings below. It makes for the perfect spot for storage baskets or tubs! Then, simply attach coat hooks to the wall above and a series of open shelving overhead. Top tip: consider using flat-pack storage cubes for this to make it a speedy weekend project!