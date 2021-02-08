Here’s How

Step 1

Cut plywood components to size. Glue and screw sides (A) to ends (B), ensuring angles are square. Use 3 screws to each edge and predrill plywood with a pilot hole to avoid splitting.

Phil Aynsley

Step 2

Glue and screw base (C) to unit. First fix it to 1 short edge, then pull unit square if you need to and screw around all edges.

Phil Aynsley

Step 3

Cut cleats (D) to size. Glue and screw 1 cleat into each corner to strengthen construction and give cladding screws something to fix to.

Phil Aynsley

Step 4

Screw remaining 2 vertical cleats halfway along long sides, as extra screwing points for fixing cladding later on.

Phil Aynsley

Step 5

Hold a length of screening along 1 long side to measure required length for side cladding (E), here 1728mm. It overhangs ends by its own thickness. Cut to size.

Phil Aynsley

Step 6

Fix 1 piece of side cladding to side so it is flush with bottom of box, driving 40mm stainless steel screws into corner and halfway cleats.

Phil Aynsley

Step 7

Cut end cladding pieces (F) and fix 2 to ends at bottom. Fix a side cladding piece to remaining long side, completing bottom course of cladding. Ensure it is level with boxandgaptotopofboxis 306mm all around.

Phil Aynsley

Step 8

Fix next 2 courses of cladding, with a space of 10- 11mm between rows. Screw on as before, using a pilot bit to drill a clearance hole, countersink and pilot hole all in one.

Phil Aynsley

Step 9

Use Handle Diagram to make a template for handle ends. Measure and cut out handles (G).

Phil Aynsley

Step 10

Screw handles in place, keeping spacing between them and slats the same. Add last pieces of end cladding.

Phil Aynsley

Step 11

With storage box upside down, cut two 100mm pieces of 100mm diameter treated pine log for feet. Mark their position on base of box at handle end, about 20mm in from edges of box. Glue and screw in place.

Step 12

Mark position for castors at non-handle corners of box. Screw in place, ensuring screws are not too long to penetrate bottom of box.

Phil Aynsley

Step 13

Cut lid (H) to size (it is a little larger than the box so it will come off easily in all weathers). Glue and screw lid end edging (I) to ends of lid, so top and ends are flush. Add lid side edging (J).

Phil Aynsley

Step 14

Cut lid ribs (K) with a slight bevel at each end. Set them out on underside of lid, so they are evenly spaced with a 15mm gap at each end. Glue and screw in place, screwing through top into ribs.

Phil Aynsley

Step 15

Turn lid over, and screw on top cladding (L). To do this, first screw 2 outer pieces in place with a 15mm overhang at ends and edges. Use an offcut of screening material as a spacer. Predrill, glue and screw through top into ribs underneath. Evenly space remaining cladding and glue and screw in place.

Phil Aynsley

Step 16

Sand cladding to remove any water stains (which are common with timber that is stored outside).

Step 17

Coat entire unit with an exterior polyurethane to seal timber and help limit amount of tannin staining that is commonly associated with merbau.

