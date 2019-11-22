There’s even a Dyson V7 Origin Cordless vacuum marked down to $349 from $599.
But, you’ll need to get in quick if you want to beat the crowds.
Big W has announced a massive Black Friday sale staring November 29.
WATCH: Big W set to close 30 stores
The troubled department store may have announced the closure of some of its stores earlier this year, but it seems that won’t stop the retailer from joining in on the year’s biggest sales.
Big W has announced the Black Friday sale will be running from Friday November 29 to Monday December 2 and customers can shop stock at up to 50% off.
