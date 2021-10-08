Canva

How to choose the best lawn mower for you and your yard

Before we get down to the product picks, the best lawn mower partly comes down to you: what you need it for, your preferences, your budget, and the ins and outs of your yard. We asked expert Simon Warmington, Bunnings Power Garden Buyer, what you should be asking yourself before you make what can be a huge monetary investment!

Backyard size

"If you have a big area of lawn to cover, consider a petrol mower as this offers a more powerful engine and a self-propelled option that makes it easier to push around a large lawn. For a smaller space, try a cordless or electric mower that offers a light, portable and easy to store option that also requires minimal maintenance."

Maintenance

"As some mowers required more maintenance than others, consider how regularly you’ll be mowing your lawn and whether you need a petrol mower that needs regular maintenance versus a cordless or electric mower that is easier to maintain."

Convenience

"Think about how much time you’re looking to invest in looking after your lawn and the features that will be of most benefit to you. For example, choosing a mower with a bigger catcher will mean having to empty grass clipping less frequently, particularly if you have a larger lawn. If you’re short on time and space, the convenience of a robot mower that does the work for you may be a great option."

Power source

"Options include petrol, battery and electric with each providing a different solution, the one that works for you best will depend on your space and needs. We’re seeing a growing popularity for cordless battery options in particular, driven by new innovations, ease of use and the added benefit of being able to use a range of power garden tools with the same battery."

Budget

"Another important consideration is how much you’re wanting to invest in your mower, with affordable entry level electric and push mowers to larger options like petrol powered self-propelled mowers or innovative robot mowers that offer added benefits like convenience."

The top 10 best lawn mowers in Australia

1. Swift RM18 robot mower, $899, Catch.com.au

With its automated working and charging cycle, this is the ultimate backyard companion. Virtually doing all the hard work for you, this robot lawn mower can tackle a garden of up to 600m2 . It has a bumping sensor and treaded wheel driven by strong motors, meaning it will conquer all obstacles and gradients up to 20°. Sit back and relax with the family while this little guy takes care of everything else.

2. Victa RM100 robot mower, $1299, Bunnings

Another fabulous option for those of us who would rather sit back in the sun with a cocktail, the Victa robot mower is totally hassle-free. With its quiet operation, it would probably just about go unnoticed if it weren't for the gorgeous, fresh lawn it produces!

3. Ryobi Lithium+ 36V brushless lawn mower kit, $629, Bunnings

If classic manual mowing is more your cup of tea, don't go past this Ryobi Lithium+ mower. Providing you with up to 65 minutes run time and five cutting heights, the engine is brushless, meaning you get petrol power without the smell or effort.

4. Greenworks 40V cordless and brushless lawn mower, $579, Catch.com.au

Ready to give petrol the flick? With its battery-powered, cordless and brushless motor, this mower has zero emissions and a reduced carbon footprint, whilst remaining equally effective as its fuel-driven counterparts. Perfect for the enviro-conscious shopper!

5. Baumr-AG lawn mower, $669, Kogan

Push-button electric start, 4 stroke OHV technology, a powerful air-cooled engine, 7 stage height adjustment, a heavy-duty steel deck, 4-in-1 functionality, and CrossCut swing blades – what more could you want? This high standard mower truly does it all. Five star raters say it's powerful and super easy to use.

6. Ozito PXC 18V brushless lawn mower kit, $199, Bunnings

Another petrol-free option, this mower operates off 4.0Ah battery, which is included. The brushless motor helps to eliminate friction, which means a cooler motor and subsequent longer run time. It's lightweight, meaning it's very portable and easy to move, so you can be neighbourly and share it around if you wish!

7. Bosch ARM 37 lawn mower, $239.99, Kogan

Bosch is a well trusted brand, and for good reason. This lightweight mower is easily transportable, powerful and compact with its double folding handle and stackable grass box. The Ergoflex handles provide an ergonomic solution, so you won't harm your back while you get the job done.

8. Victa 18" petrol lawn mower, $399, Bunnings

This classic 18" mower features an easy starting, quiet and efficient motor that will cut your grass with ease. The comfort grip handles and ball bearing wheels give you improved movement while the dual swing-back blade design delivers consistency.

9. Ambrogio L210 robotic lawn mower, $4894, Catch.com.au

This fully automated mower is the real deal. With an ability to take control over 2800m2 in around 3 hours and slopes up to 45%, it's the perfect choice for someone with a yard that feels just too big to conquer. The brushless motor ensures longer life, lower battery consumption and reduced noise.

10. Masport 470 2'n 1 petrol lawn mower, $494, Bunnings

As one of Australia's highest rated brands (according to Canstar), Masport gets points for its ability to run smoothly, its sturdiness, quality and lifespan. With its cat, cut, mulch system, powerful 4 stroke engine Quickcut® blade system and soft-grip handle, you really can't go wrong.

