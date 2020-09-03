Jim’s Mowing reports that 37 per cent of Australians only mow their lawns once a month, 16.6 per cent mow their lawns even less than that, and 19.7 per cent said they never mow their lawns, and prefer to pay someone else to do the dirty work.

According to the experts at Bunnings, lawns should be mowed every second week in summer and every two to five weeks from autumn to winter. Spring mowing times will vary according to rain and sunshine, so watch and mow whenever they begin to look messy or unruly.

Getty

While it appears that Aussie’s aren’t particularly interested in mowing their lawns regularly, those that do will reap the rewards.

Benefits of mowing your lawn regularly:

1. The more your grass is trimmed the healthier the roots will be, resulting in a grassy garden that is strong, healthy and lush.

2. Mowing your lawn regularly means every part of your lawn is receiving similar amounts of light and nutrients, resulting in even growth.

3. Lawns that are regularly trimmed recover from pests, inclement weather and disease much quicker than lawns that aren’t.

4. An overgrown lawn is the perfect hiding place for garden pests and rodents. A neatly trimmed lawn prevents infestations from ever taking place.

Getty

Lawn mowing tips:

The best time of the day to mow your lawn is mid-morning because any dew will have dried up and it’s just before the heat of the day has set in.

Leave your lawn clippings on the grass as a natural fertiliser so the nutrients can be reabsorbed into the remaining blades.

Always wear enclosed shoes, eye, and ear protection, and make sure there isn’t anything hidden in the lawn that will interfere with the mower.

You might also like:

How to pick the perfect type of lawn for your location

The lawn care checklist

How to look after your lawn