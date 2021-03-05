Maison Balzac

This top-pick holds close to celebrity status in the carafe industry. Designed in homage to the traditional sets used in France during the 1900s, this handmade glass and carafe set will look picture perfect on your bedside table.

Iittala

In celebration of its 140-year anniversary, Iittala have released a radiant amethyst pitcher that transforms from blue to purple depending on the light. Ideal for serving wine, water or juice with a long, elegant neck and thin glass design that keeps beverages perfectly chilled, this aesthetically pleasing product is well-worth the investment.

Design Stuff

This stunning, modern rippled mouth-blown glass set will make the perfect desk buddy while you're working from home.

Plumm

Wine-lovers rejoice, this stunning hand-blown decanter was made using premium European crystals and is perfectly made for red wine.

Ikea

This old-fashioned carafe is sure to elevate your next dinner party, but also wouldn't be out of place at family brunch.

Renee Carloss

Available exclusively at Renee Carloss Creative, this chic range of ceramics are hand-thrown and painted in Central Portugal by a small, family-owned studio.

Casa e Cucina

This tall, hand-blown carafe comes in a range of jewel colours and is designed with thumb and finger indentations for easy use. They pair well with the brand's handmade tumblers, which can be mixed and matched for a funky aesthetic.

Kmart

This understated carafe from Kmart is so affordable you might as well stock up. Keep them on rotation in the fridge if you prefer cold water and add slices of lemon for extra flavour.

Bed Threads

Handmade from the highest quality resin with a wide lip and curved base, this marbled jug can hold up to two litres of liquid and is best suited for cold drinks.

Myer

Bring the outdoors in with this tropical ceramic pitcher that will add a pop of colour to your dining table.