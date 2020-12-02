fill&go Vital Bottle Blue 600ml, $22, Brita.

This filtered water bottle should be up the top of your list if you're an avid outdoors person. Safely fill from a public tap knowing the bottle will filter out anything that may be affecting the purity of your drinking water. Available in four colours.

Camelbak Eddy Drink Bottle 750ml, $29.99 at BCF.

Simply flip, bite and sip and you're good to go with this bottle by Camelbak. Made for people on the go, it's ideal for roadtrips fitting perfectly in most cupholders. Leak-proof and durable, it's dishwasher safe bottle and made free of BPA and BPS.

Coleman FreeFlow Autoseal Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $64.81 at Dick Smith

This drink bottle is a summer must-have, keeping your water cold for up to 58 hours. Never again will you have to drink hot water that's been sitting in the sun all day. The autoseal also helps to stop leaks and any unwanted dirt or germs coming through too.

Contigo Ashland Autospout Bottle Sangria 709ml, $22.99 at House.

Your days of buying a bottle of H20 from the vending machine are long gone with this in your arsenal. The ultimate hydrator for anyone on the run; its one-handed push button releases the spout while the loop handle clips onto your sports bag or attaches your keys. Spill and leak-proof this will become your new go-to whether you're cycling, jogging or at the gym.

Corkcicle Insulated Stainless Steel Canteen 750ml Colour Block, $77.95 at The Iconic.

Add a pop of colour to your life with this colour block bottle from Corkcicle. Featuring a triple-walled insulated body that keeps cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours and the signature Corkcicle flat sides creating extra grip for when you have sweaty hands, you'll soon be wondering how you lived without this chic bottle for so long.

Ello Syndicate BPA-Free Glass Water Bottle with Flip Lid, 590ml, $54.82 at Kogan.

Enjoy your water in style with a drink bottle from Ello Syndicate. At the beach, on the treadmill or on a picnic rug, this bottle looks and works great anywhere. Featuring a one-handed push button, convenient carry loop, silicone grip and made from glass to preserve the taste and temperature of your water, once you take your first sip you won't look back.

Ceramic reusable bottle, from $49.95 at Frank Green.

With customisable choices for size, lid and colour you can truly make your drink bottle unique and why shouldn't you, considering how often you use it. If you feel like splurging, you can even get the tap to pay bottle meaning you don't even need to get your wallet or phone out. Sure, this one's a little pricer than the other options but it's totally worth it when you consider in as little as 15 uses, you'll begin to offset the environmental impact it took to create your drink bottle.

Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Water Bottle w/Straw & Wide Mouth Lid, $70.72 at Kogan.

This bottle comes with two lids; an attached air-tight stainless-steel screw cap great for travel and a sport cap with straw great for working out. Double walls and a vacuum seal help to ensure your water stays cold for 24 hours without any leaks.

Pink Topaz Bottle, from $25 at S'well.

Featuring an opaque finish and a durable stone-like texture for added grip, this bottle not only looks great but works just as well too. Made from a patented triple-layered, vacuum-insulated construction that keeps your water cold for more than 24hours, this isn't just your average bottle. With three different sizes available, you can properly cater your bottle to your daily needs.

Takeya 24oz Straw Lid Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle, $59.99 at The Iconic.

Featuring a leak-proof tip and easy-carry loop handle, you won't go thirsty again. With a 700ml capacity, this bottle is perfect for that bushwalk or workout session without being too heavy that it will slow you down.

