Clothing and shoes

Polo shirts

At Best and Less, primary school polo shirts are currently on sale for $3 each. You can buy one for every day of the week for less than $20. Available at Best and Less.

Everyday shoes

Supplied

‘Daytona Youth’ leather school shoes in black (also available in brown), $139.95, from Clarks.

Art smocks

Left - Bobble art smock in ‘ Bobble art smock in ‘ Confetti ’, $34.95 and [Right]

Right - Bobbleart art smock in ‘ Bobbleart art smock in ‘ Star and Stripe ’, $34.95, both available at The Iconic

Backpacks

Left - Large backpack in 'Anchors Away' print by Penny Scallan, $69.95, available at The Iconic.

Large backpack in 'Anchors Away' print by Penny Scallan, $69.95, available at The Iconic. Right - 'Harlequin' shimmer backpack in rose gold, $29.95 (also available in silver, rainbow and hot pink), from BHG Shop.

School Lunches

Lunchboxes

B.Box lunchbox in 'Indigo Rose', $29.95, available at B.Box. 'Bluey' lunchbox in orange, on sale at $7.50 (RRP $10), available at Spotlight. 'Bento Space' recycled plastic lunchbox by Hip, available in assorted colours, on sale at $17.46 (RRP $24.95), available at Myer. 'PackIt' freezable lunch bag in 'Ice Cream', $49.95, available at Flora and Fauna.

Zero-waste lunch accessories

Plastic free 'School Lunch Kit', on sale at $150 (RRP $188). Set includes 1x Stainless Steel 'Crunchbox' with 3 pot set, 1x 'Crunchcase', 1x set of 6 silicon muffin cups, and 1x smoothie cup. Available at Seed & Sprout Co. Beeswax wraps, $49.99 (set of four), available at Myer. Davis and Waddell 'EcoPocket' 3-piece reusable zip-lock bags starter pack, on sale now at $15.99 (RRP $19.99), available at House.

Drink bottles

Camelbak Kids 'Eddy Plus' drink bottle in 'Let's Explore', $24.99 (400mL), available at BCF. MontiiCo Mini Drink Bottle, available in assorted colours, $22.95 (350mL), available at Hello Green. Anko by Kmart ,'Flared' drink bottle, available in assorted colours, $5 (650mL), available at Catch.com.au

Stationery

Everyday essentials

Pencil case - Giggle by Smiggle '2 Handy' pencil case, $12.95, available at Smiggle. Exercise books - Silvine A5 lined exercise books (pack of 10), available in assorted colours, $39.74, available at Catch.com.au Pencils - Faber-Castell Economy 1111 Graphite HB pencil, $25 (72 pack), available at BigW Highlighters - Mini highlighters in pastel shades, $9.99 (5 pack), available at KikkiK

Family organisation

Label maker - Brother P-touch ‘Cube’ label maker, $79, from Officeworks Family planner - Large family wall calendar gift pack in ‘Thyme’, on sale at $28.80, available at Kikki.K Book case - Keezi Kids Bookcase and storage organiser, $54.95, available at Catch.com.au

Furniture

Kids study desk

'The Koala wfh desk', $300 (Kids' size), from Koala.

Computer chair

'VIMUND' children's desk chair, available in blue and pink, $99, from IKEA.

You might also like:

5 healthy snacks perfect for school lunches

IKEA and Lego have joined forces to create a playful storage set