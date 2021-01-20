Clothing and shoes
Polo shirts
At Best and Less, primary school polo shirts are currently on sale for $3 each. You can buy one for every day of the week for less than $20. Available at Best and Less.
Everyday shoes
‘Daytona Youth’ leather school shoes in black (also available in brown), $139.95, from Clarks.
Art smocks
- Left - Bobble art smock in ‘Confetti’, $34.95 and [Right]
- Right - Bobbleart art smock in ‘Star and Stripe’, $34.95, both available at The Iconic.
Backpacks
- Left - Large backpack in 'Anchors Away' print by Penny Scallan, $69.95, available at The Iconic.
- Right - 'Harlequin' shimmer backpack in rose gold, $29.95 (also available in silver, rainbow and hot pink), from BHG Shop.
School Lunches
Lunchboxes
- B.Box lunchbox in 'Indigo Rose', $29.95, available at B.Box.
- 'Bluey' lunchbox in orange, on sale at $7.50 (RRP $10), available at Spotlight.
- 'Bento Space' recycled plastic lunchbox by Hip, available in assorted colours, on sale at $17.46 (RRP $24.95), available at Myer.
- 'PackIt' freezable lunch bag in 'Ice Cream', $49.95, available at Flora and Fauna.
Zero-waste lunch accessories
- Plastic free 'School Lunch Kit', on sale at $150 (RRP $188). Set includes 1x Stainless Steel 'Crunchbox' with 3 pot set, 1x 'Crunchcase', 1x set of 6 silicon muffin cups, and 1x smoothie cup. Available at Seed & Sprout Co.
- Beeswax wraps, $49.99 (set of four), available at Myer.
- Davis and Waddell 'EcoPocket' 3-piece reusable zip-lock bags starter pack, on sale now at $15.99 (RRP $19.99), available at House.
Drink bottles
- Camelbak Kids 'Eddy Plus' drink bottle in 'Let's Explore', $24.99 (400mL), available at BCF.
- MontiiCo Mini Drink Bottle, available in assorted colours, $22.95 (350mL), available at Hello Green.
- Anko by Kmart ,'Flared' drink bottle, available in assorted colours, $5 (650mL), available at Catch.com.au
Stationery
Everyday essentials
- Pencil case - Giggle by Smiggle '2 Handy' pencil case, $12.95, available at Smiggle.
- Exercise books - Silvine A5 lined exercise books (pack of 10), available in assorted colours, $39.74, available at Catch.com.au
- Pencils - Faber-Castell Economy 1111 Graphite HB pencil, $25 (72 pack), available at BigW.
- Highlighters - Mini highlighters in pastel shades, $9.99 (5 pack), available at KikkiK.
Family organisation
- Label maker - Brother P-touch ‘Cube’ label maker, $79, from Officeworks.
- Family planner - Large family wall calendar gift pack in ‘Thyme’, on sale at $28.80, available at Kikki.K.
- Book case - Keezi Kids Bookcase and storage organiser, $54.95, available at Catch.com.au
Furniture
Kids study desk
'The Koala wfh desk', $300 (Kids' size), from Koala.
Computer chair
'VIMUND' children's desk chair, available in blue and pink, $99, from IKEA.
