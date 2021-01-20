Mighty Tuff backpack in royal blue, $64.95

Kindy Tuff backpack in pink candy floss, $59.95

Available in two sizes, Kindy Tuff for pre-school children (aged 0-4 years) and Mighty Tuff for primary-school children, the single-compartment backpacks feature strong and sturdy materials and ergonomic shoulder straps.

The Kindy Tuff bags are large enough for your little one's lunch and books and are available in three colours: pink candy floss, navy blue and red.

Mighty Tuff backpack in red, $64.95

The Mighty Tuff bags for primary school kids (age 5-plus years) feature a laptop pocket and a flat protective base and are are available in four colours, including red, navy blue, hot pink and royal blue.

Kids will love them because both sizes can be personalised with a cute design. Take your pick from a flying giraffe, koala, llama or rocket - or keep things simple with no design at all.

Mighty Tuff backpack in navy blue, $64.95

Mighty Tuff backpack in hot pink, $64.95

Available now in the Better Homes and Gardens Shop.