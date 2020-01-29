When Aldi released the baby rocker armchair in July 2017, and again in January 2018, shoppers around Australia went to great lengths to get their hands on one, and the product sold out in a matter of minutes.

Mums and mums-to-be lined up to get their hands on this adorable nursery essential. Just moments after it went on sale at the retailers Special Buys event in January 2019 it was sold out across Australia, making it clear winner with customers for a second time. And now it’s back.

The Aldi Baby Rocker Chair is now back in stock at Aldi stores from today as part of the Wednesday January 29 Special Buys. It's priced at just $199, so you'll have to get in quick to secure yourself one of these babies.

You can also nab yourself some baby essentials, such as the Baby-to-Toddler High Chair for $99.99 and the Roger and Armstrong baby co-sleeper bassinet for just $129.

