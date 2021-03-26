Tara meets Anabelle Hickson
See her signature flower arrangements. - by Tara Dennis
What do you do when you marry a nut farmer and move to 200 acres of farmland? Grow delicious pecans, write a flower arranging bible and buck the publishing trend by creating a magazine about living in the bush… of course! Tara meets Annabelle Hickson and gets to play with Annabelle’s signature large flower arrangements.
For more info, visit annabellehickson.com
