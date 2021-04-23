Joh and Adam give an old laundry a fresh makeover
What a transformation! - by Adam Dovile
Joh and Adam transform a tired old laundry for army veteran Bill and his wife Helen. Like a lot of laundries, this one wasn’t a particularly inviting place and despite its intended purpose, wasn’t even that practical either. But with a fresh coat of paint, extra bench space and an indoor washing line, this amazing laundry transformation will serve this beautiful family for years to come.
