A crowded room with no bench space

After

After: An organised space where everything has its place Chris L. Jones

Project 1: How to install cabinets

Gather your supplies

Kaboodle flat-pack cabinets, slimline cabinet and panels

Kaboodle 2400 x 600 x 36mm Hevea benchtop

Tiles

Wet area paint

Floating shelves and brackets

Cabinet handles

Laundry sink and mixer tap

You’ll also need

Hole and gap filler; sandpaper; undercoat; painting equipment; drill; hole saw; spirit level; clamps; various screws; wall fixings; plastic packers; circular saw; jigsaw; tile adhesive; tile spacers; tile cutter; grout; silicone

Here's how

Step 1

Have a plumber disconnect and remove existing laundry tub. Fill holes, gaps and cracks in wall with appropriate filler, and sand. If you need to move electrical or plumbing, do this first, then patch holes. Remove dust. Spot prime patches with undercoat.

Step 2

Work out cabinet sizes. Leave space for washer then fill remaining wall length with flat-pack cabinets, adjusting size of washer space to suit. Ensure there is a cabinet big enough for sink.

Step 3

Step 3 Greg Fahey

Assemble and install cabinets. Cut holes in sink cabinet with a hole saw for plumbing pipes to go through. Adjust feet to be level, clamp together with fronts flush and screw together. Screw through cabinet backs into wall with a fixing to suit wall type.

Step 4

Install panels on either side of washer space for appliance cabinet. Make them level with each other and the front edge plumb. Use plastic packers under them to hold in place. Screw through cabinets to secure panel and fix other to wall.

Step 5

Step 5 Greg Fahey

Cut benchtop using circular saw and fit. If corner it’s going into isn’t square, cut benchtop end on an angle to fit. Use template that comes with sink to mark out hole for sink, then cut with jigsaw. Sit benchtop on cabinets. Screw up through cabinets into benchtop to secure.

Step 6

Greg Fahey

Tile splashback behind benchtop. Set out tiles to ensure there are no narrow cuts that will look ugly. Butter tile backs with adhesive and stick on wall, using spacers for even gaps. Make any cuts using a tile cutter. Let adhesive dry. Grout then apply silicone to gap between tiles and bench.

Step 7

Step 7 Greg Fahey

Paint walls using a formula for wet areas to reduce risk of mould. Apply 2 coats. Let dry after each.

Step 8

Assemble and install slimline cabinet over dryer space, screwing into side panels. In gap where space has been widened, frame out and cover gap with a filler panel. Install door panels on cabinets, then attach handles.

Step 9

Step 9 Greg Fahey

Install shelves and other wall accessories. You can use benchtop offcuts as shelves if you can drill holes and rebate 1 edge to fit over brackets. Have plumber connect the sink and tap.

Project 2: How to make a drying rack

Gather your supplies

• Arms 570 x 18 x 18mm Tasmanian oak (5)

• End blocks 100 x 90 x 35mm benchtop offcuts (2)

• Back 190 x 90 x 35mm benchtop offcut (1)

• 10mm threaded rod

• 10mm lock nuts and washers

You’ll also need

Drill; countersinking drill bit; 10mm drill bit; matt varnish; paintbrush; hacksaw; spanner; PVA glue; 65mm screws; clear silicone; wall fixings

Step 1

Drill pilot holes 20mm from 1 end of arms, then drill a 10mm hole all the way through.

Step 2

Apply 2 coats of matt varnish to all components before assembly. Allow to dry.

Step 3

Step 3 Greg Fahey

Cut threaded rod to 210mm long with a hacksaw. Thread nuts, washers and timber arms over rod. Tighten nuts onto rod using a spanner. Start from the centre and work your way out with the rod left sticking out equally at both ends.

Step 4

Step 4 Greg Fahey

Drill 10mm holes 10mm deep in the end blocks. Make the holes 30mm from 1 end. Also drill pilot holes for screws to join the ends to the back.

Step 5

Step 5 Greg Fahey

Spread PVA glue on back, then screw 1 end piece to the back with 65mm screws.

Step 6

Step 6 Greg Fahey

Squirt a dab of clear silicone into the hole in the end then insert rod into hole. Check the other end will sit over the rod then glue and screw the other end piece to the back.

Step 7

Attach drying rack to wall using fixings appropriate to your wall type.

Project completed! Use your drying rack for hand towels when not in service for drying Chris L. Jones

Project 3: How to make a slide-out bench

Gather your supplies

Benchtop Kaboodle 2400 x 600 x 36mm Hevea (bench offcut)

Push-to-open drawer runners (1 pair)

You’ll also need

Circular saw; tape measure; pencil; jigsaw; drill; 3mm drill bit

For you to note

When working with tight tolerances, check parts for fit after each step.

Here’s how

Step 1

Use a circular saw to cut benchtop to suit width of washing machine opening. Measure at front and back in case the opening is not square.

Step 2

Step 2 Greg Fahey

Mark sides of bench for the rebate the drawer runners will fit into.

Step 3

Step 3 Greg Fahey

Cut the rebate using the circular saw. Finish the corner with a jigsaw for a neat finish.

Step 4

Predrill and screw one part of the drawer runners to rebates and the other part to the sides of the appliance cabinet panels. Position these parts so the front of the bench will be flush with the panels and level with the adjacent bench.

Step 5

Step 5 Greg Fahey

Slide drawer runners together and check for fit. If the benchtop is tight or doesn’t run smoothly you will have to trim the benchtop rebates slightly. Take the tiniest amount off each time and continually check for fit so you don’t end up cutting off too much.

Project completed! A slide-out bench and a collapsible basket are a dynamic duo Chris L. Jones

Make the most of vertical space with floating shelves in your benchtop timber, sized to suit your space. Use attractive containers for your powders and detergents and storage becomes display! Chris L. Jones

For more amazing projects, pick up a copy of the latest issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine in selected newsagents and supermarkets or buy online today!

You might also like:

Before and after: 9 ways to freshen up your laundry

Give your laundry a timber makeover

Reader reno: A gorgeous $700 laundry reno