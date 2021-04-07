These charming little blooming plants hail from Argentina and Uruguay and form dense clumps of perennial flowers to chase the winter downers away.
2. Mixed freesias
If a garden of beautiful scent is your aim, these are the bulbs for you.
3. Jonquils
Want the best news? The sweet scented jonquil is the most indestructible and easy to grow of all garden bulbs, often surviving in abandoned gardens. Perfect!
4. Snowflakes
Choose a location with full sun or partial shade and well-drained soil. If your soil isn’t rich in organic matter, work plenty of compost or composted manure into the bed before planting. Sprinkle a small amount of bulb fertiliser over the compost before digging it deep into the soil and you're done.
5. Bearded Iris
You definitely don't have to be a blessed gardener to have luck with irises. They're everyone's friend!
