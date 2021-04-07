Spring Star flowers Getty

These charming little blooming plants hail from Argentina and Uruguay and form dense clumps of perennial flowers to chase the winter downers away.

2. Mixed freesias

Freesias Getty

If a garden of beautiful scent is your aim, these are the bulbs for you.

3. Jonquils

Jonquils Getty

Want the best news? The sweet scented jonquil is the most indestructible and easy to grow of all garden bulbs, often surviving in abandoned gardens. Perfect!

4. Snowflakes

Snowflakes Getty

Choose a location with full sun or partial shade and well-drained soil. If your soil isn’t rich in organic matter, work plenty of compost or composted manure into the bed before planting. Sprinkle a small amount of bulb fertiliser over the compost before digging it deep into the soil and you're done.

5. Bearded Iris

Bearded Iris Getty

You definitely don't have to be a blessed gardener to have luck with irises. They're everyone's friend!

You may also like

How to grow bulbs

How to grow bulbs in containers

How to plan your spring garden