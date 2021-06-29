1. Inspect your insulation

Quality ceiling insulation prevents heat from escaping skywards. Avoid paying through the roof on power costs by checking your insulation is intact and repairing where necessary. If your insulation was installed awhile ago, or you don’t yet have any, take the time to explore the many efficient, affordable and eco-friendly insulation products available at Bunnings.

2. Window warning signs

Windows also play a key role in insulating our homes. Tend to any cracks in the glass before heavy winds create costly breakages. Test the seals around windows, too, to avoid water damage if storms come your way. There are also plenty of smart décor options, like glazing and blackout blinds, to help maintain a cosy home. Head to your local Bunnings for a wide range of options to help you get your windows ready for winter.

3. Clean up debris

A good garden clean-up is essential as winter approaches. Trim low lying branches to prevent them falling toward the house in high winds. Check trees are not interfering with power lines or plumbing. Piles of leaves and debris are a fire hazard, but they also make great homes for hibernating pests!

4. Check your guttering

Autumn leaves are picturesque, but a nightmare for your gutters! Leaves are a major cause of plumbing blockages if they make their way into drain pipes. Check that drains and stormwater pipes are flowing smoothly and clean out your gutters during autumn. Consider applying leaf mesh or gutter guards to make cleaning easier. The experts at Bunnings will be able to help you anticipate winter’s assault on your gutters!

5. Watch out for the flue

If you have a fireplace or pot belly, get a professional inspection of your chimney or flue. Regular cleaning prevents a buildup of potentially toxic soot and ash byproducts, as well as ensuring there are no structural concerns. Over the summer months, chimneys can also attract pests, including mice and birds, causing problematic blockages when you light the first fire of the season.

6. Painting and decorating

In a harsh climate like Australia’s, the summer heat takes its toll on painted surfaces, rendering and even brickwork. Take advantage of the milder weather to touch up any faded colours or check the structural stability of fences and retaining walls.

7. Prepare your winter garden

Savvy shoppers these days are all about seasonal produce – how about seasonal planting? There are a wide variety of vegetables that will thrive in your winter garden, including cauliflower, cabbage, onions, peas, garlic, cabbage and radishes. Visit your local nursery, or speak to the garden specialists at Bunnings to find out about plants that flower over winter, or veggies that will flourish by spring if you get them into the ground now.

8. Freshen up interiors

It’s not all about safety and savings when it comes to winter planning. It can also be about freshening up your décor! How about some stylish cushions or rugs for your outdoor furniture, so you don’t have to stop enjoying your garden views? And don’t forget some sturdy door mats, coat hooks or shoe racks to make sure you’re not bringing too much of your garden into the house!

9. How’s your hot water system?

There’s nothing like getting up for work on a chilly morning and having a cold shower! Whether you have gas, electric or solar hot water in your home, now’s the time to check the system is running efficiently.

10. Prepare for everything

If something does go wrong with your plumbing or hot water, or you experience a power outage, do you know exactly who to call? Put some handy emergency numbers on the fridge, such as a local plumber and electrician you can call after hours, your power supplier, the local council’s helplines or the emergency services contacts.