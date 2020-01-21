1. Introduce new lighting

“Lighting can really affect the mood of a room. Add floor and table lamps to corners. Shelves and tabletops to layers your lighting and create a cosy vibe. Up dating ceiling fixtures doesn’t have to hard, either. Most of the time, the electrical system is already in place and it’s just a case of replacing dated fittings with more modern styles.”

2. Curtains and blinds

“Windows dressings can vary from statement drapes to minimalist blinds and French shutters. Purchasing material at markets or online is a great way to cut down cost of new drapes, or if you don’t want to design something bespoke, you can always opt for a pair of ready-made options.”

3. Update your door handles

“Old-fashioned cabinetry can date a kitchen and changing your cupboard handles and pulls is a really simple way to update the look. There are all sorts of handles on the market, ranging from thin door pulls, cup pulls and glass knobs to brushed chrome, copper, brass and marble.”

4. Upcycle

“Upcycling is a popular trend in the interiors world at the moment and can be a great way to breathe new life into old items. You’ll not only be saving money, but you’ll also be bang on trend. Popular tactics to fix up furniture include sanding and repainting wooden items, reupholstering existing sofas and making cushions from old curtains.”

5. Feature walls

“Gone are the days when re-papering a room involved a decorator and an extensive amount of pricey wallpaper. A feature wall is an effective way to renovate a room without too much commitment or expense.”

6. Bring the outside in

“No matter the space, decorating with plants will add colour and texture to any room. If you want minimal maintenance, faux foliage is a great affordable alternative to real plants.”

7. Shop around

“Selecting new décor can be hard when you have a limited budget, but online marketplaces such as Etsy, eBay and Gumtree can be great for sourcing alternative and low-cost products. When buying accessories, make sure to compare branded products to similar styles in charity shops and flea markets to ensure you are getting the best price.”

8. Hide clutter

“Moving ornaments, keep sakes and other belongings that are on show can update a room instantly. When you have a blank canvas to work with, you’ll have more space to introduce new furniture and accessories. Utilise obvious storage areas, but also be creative with floating shelves, vacuum bags and under bed drawers.”

9. Spring cleaning

“Bathrooms and kitchens can get dirty and mouldy quite quickly. New grouting or a fresh coat of paint will freshen up a room instantly, and, if partnered with new lighting or accessories, can provide a whole new look.”

10. Doors

“The front of the house is the first and last thing guests see, but is rarely ever updated. Whether you’re brave enough to take on a DIY door replacement or call a professional, a new front door is bound to give a great first impression.

You might also like:

Ikea has dropped a brand new homewares range

11 pretty ways to style your Kmart furniture