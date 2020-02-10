Her teeny tiny succulent gardens take months to propagate and have acquired an impressive social media following of more than 47,000 followers on Instagram at @botanicalbright, and we can see why.

“My tiny succulent arrangements are created using live succulents and/or dried flowers,” writes Becca on her website. “Because each little succulent takes months to propagate and each arrangement takes a lot of love and time to create, they don't recreate easily to sell and/or ship, unfortunately! Every now and then I'll have a few items for sale, but they are typically sold through Instagram and are one of a kind.”

So, if you do happen to get your hands on one of these beautiful miniature succulents, you can rest assured knowing no one else will have one quite like yours.

Becca also makes amazing tiny floral arrangements. These amazing creations are truly gifts from the gardening gods - follow Becca on Instagram to get more mini-succulent goodness delivered direct to your feed.

