While many people go to great lengths to secure their homes with security cameras and locks, very few of us actually take the time to reinforce our digital security, which is arguably more risky.

These days, everyone does their banking, business, insurance, shopping and countless other tasks online, logging into payment portals or profiles that contain very sensitive information, such as names, date of birth, credit card details, bank details and address details. These things, in the hands of the wrong people, can be used to steal your identity or rob you blind