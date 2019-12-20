Sadly, it seems many of us are taking unnecessary risks with our digital security and passwords – which are the only thing standing between you and a determined hacker.
Data obtained by SplashData, the makers of password managers such as SplashID, TeamsID, and Gpass, has revealed the Top 25 Worst Passwords of 2019, which were identified based on how often these passwords showed up in hacks and data breaches this year.
- 123456
- 123456789
- qwerty
- password
- 1234567
- 12345678
- 12345
- iloveyou
- 111111
- 123123
- abc123
- qwerty123
- 1q2w3e4r
- admin
- qwertyuiop
- 654321
- 555555
- lovely
- 7777777
- welcome
- 888888
- princess
- dragon
- password1
- 123qwe
If you use one of these passwords, it’s time to change it. Use two-factor authentication, and consider using a password manager program to keep your private data safe.