Ryanair and British Airways were the absolute worst for short haul travel, Ryan Air winning the title of worst short haul airline for the sixth time in a row, and given the lowest score of 44%. British Airways received a 55% rating. American Airlines was ranked the worst for long haul flights receiving a 48% rating.
Check out the full list below.
Worst Short Haul 2019
- Ryan Air
- Vueling
- British Airways
- Wizz Air
- TUI Airways
- Flybe
- Tap Portugal
- KLM
- Easyjet
- Eurowings
- Lufthansa
- Norwegian
- Swiss
- AER Lingus
- SAS Scandinavian Airlines
- Jet2
- Aurigny Air Services
Worst Long Haul 2019
- American Airlines
- British Airways
- Etihad Airlines
- Air Canada
- United Airlines
- Qantas
- TUI Airways
- Delta Airlines
- Thai Airways
- Air Transat
- KLM
- Virgin Atlantic
- Emirates
- Qatar Airways
- Singapore Airlines
